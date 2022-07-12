Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

