Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $134.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

