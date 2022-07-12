Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 995,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,756,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

