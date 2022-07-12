Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.08. 165,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,714,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($16.91) to GBX 1,537 ($18.28) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

