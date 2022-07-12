Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Increased by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for about 3.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Carvana were worth $42,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.
CVNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.65. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
