Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FUN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 479,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,975,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295,613 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

