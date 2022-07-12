Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,178 shares.The stock last traded at $112.10 and had previously closed at $111.18.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

