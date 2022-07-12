Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 245,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

