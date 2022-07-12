Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.05. 32,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

