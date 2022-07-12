Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $174,051,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 256,236 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,582. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

