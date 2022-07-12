Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.