C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $46.80 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

