Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 584 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $74,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $175.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,652. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.29 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average is $208.58. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

