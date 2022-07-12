Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 67,117 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,117 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $136,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

