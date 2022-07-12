Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $174,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $606.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,384. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

