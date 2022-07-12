Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.37 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $81,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.94. 28,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

