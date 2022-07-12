Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $101,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.97.

Netflix stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 90,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,521. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

