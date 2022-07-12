Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,980 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,980 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $155,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

