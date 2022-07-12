Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $83,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.22. 124,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

