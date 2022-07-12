China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.89.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.