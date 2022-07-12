Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a market cap of $780.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

