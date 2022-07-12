Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The stock has a market cap of $780.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.
Chiyoda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)
