Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 112,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 541,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. 165,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,489,372. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

