Citigroup Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $52.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,496. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.