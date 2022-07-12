Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on C. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

NYSE:C opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

