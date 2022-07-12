Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $14.80 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,445 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

