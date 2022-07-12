ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

