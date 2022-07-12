Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Trading Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. 62,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)
