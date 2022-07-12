CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $580.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,863,410 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

