Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

GLO stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $507,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.