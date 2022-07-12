Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,099. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.