Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,099. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.