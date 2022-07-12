Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Down 0.6%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.97. 13,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.