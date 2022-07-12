Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 109767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.