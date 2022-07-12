Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
JVA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.05.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
