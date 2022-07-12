Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Coffee alerts:

JVA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.