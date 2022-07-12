Coldstack Market Capitalization Achieves $216,463.61 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $216,463.61 and $188,367.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

