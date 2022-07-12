Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308,264 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,350,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,852,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,803,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,426,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

