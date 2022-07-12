Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.42. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 8,596 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 300.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

