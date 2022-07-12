Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) price target on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,825 ($21.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 2,050 ($24.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($15.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.84) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($20.83).

CPG opened at GBX 1,789 ($21.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,723.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,696.98. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($16.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841.98 ($21.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. The company has a market cap of £31.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,363.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.12) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($106,247.38). Also, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,371.03).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

