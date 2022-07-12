Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$81.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.55.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$71.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

