Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up 1.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,604,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,877,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $162.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.