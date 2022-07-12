Consolidated Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 610,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,866 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.