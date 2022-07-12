Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 3.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

