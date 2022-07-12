Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 39,970 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 19.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $117,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.60. 2,329,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average is $332.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

