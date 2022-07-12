Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $163.48. 289,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day moving average of $223.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.