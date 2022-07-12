Consolidated Investment Group LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 66,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

