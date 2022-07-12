Contrasting Chemours (NYSE:CC) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perimeter Solutions and Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemours 0 3 1 0 2.25

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Chemours has a consensus price target of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Chemours.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Chemours’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Chemours $6.35 billion 0.79 $608.00 million $4.49 7.14

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Chemours 11.19% 76.47% 10.54%

Summary

Chemours beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for consumer electronics, semiconductors, digital communications, transportation, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and others applications. The Chemical Solutions segment comprises a portfolio of industrial chemicals used as raw materials and catalysts for gold production, clean and disinfect, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive applications. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.