Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 745,074 shares.The stock last traded at $9.04 and had previously closed at $8.94.

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

