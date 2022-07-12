Copa (NYSE:CPA) Trading Up 2.8%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.47 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after buying an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

