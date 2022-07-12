Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC):

7/1/2022 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Corporate Office Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2022 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2022 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2022 – Corporate Office Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

