Cott (TSE:BCB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.52. Approximately 1,160,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.00.
Cott Company Profile (TSE:BCB)
