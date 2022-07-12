Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €42.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($42.00) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

ETR:1COV traded down €1.44 ($1.44) on Tuesday, hitting €32.00 ($32.00). 1,228,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €31.46 ($31.46) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($60.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.43 and a 200-day moving average of €45.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

